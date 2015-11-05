Nov 5 Handelsbanken
* Says Handelsbanken holds 15,145,124 class a shares in
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, SCA (publ), equal to 2.1 percent
of capital and 10.3 percent of votes
* Says Handelsbanken has today decided to explore
possibility of divesting entire block of shares
* News comes after SCA sold stake in Industrivarden
, potentially heralding a dismantling of the
cross-holdings within the Industrivarden sphere
* Says process process will be carried out by Handelsbanken
Capital Markets and JP Morgan
(Reporting By Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam)