BRIEF-Tyson Bioresearch to pay no div for 2016
April 6 Tyson Bioresearch Inc : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/TegLKG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 5 Alpha MOS SA :
* Signs over 300,000 euro ($325,920) contract for 17 RQ box systems for Chinese Ministry Of Environment
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Global demand for air travel rose 4.8 percent in February, continuing the strong start from January and driven by lower fares and improving economies, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
April 6 UNICON OPTICAL Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FKuqGz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)