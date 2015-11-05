BRIEF-India cenbank chief: more measures on NPA resolution will be put in place
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says going forward capital will be needed to support growth of banks
Nov 5 Just Retirement Group Plc :
* Notifies that its circular regarding proposed merger with Partnership Assurance is not being posted to shareholders today and its general meeting will not now be held on Nov. 23
* Delay in posting circular is not expected to impact overall timetable for proposed merger, which is expected to complete late December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says going forward capital will be needed to support growth of banks
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says will have a relook at the existing bad loan resolution instruments if there is a need
* Entered into a block trade agreement with Forsyth Barr Limited for off-market sale of it 19.91% stake (42.4 million shares) in Metlifecare Limited