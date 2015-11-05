Nov 5 NRJ Group SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue excluding dissimilar barters of 87.6 million euros ($95.2 million) versus 85.9 million euros a year ago

* It is likely that broadcasting will record slight annual growth in 2015

* Group still has a firm commitment to grow its operating profit from 2016 and to target operating break-even for its television division in 2017

