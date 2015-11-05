BRIEF-India cenbank chief: more measures on NPA resolution will be put in place
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says going forward capital will be needed to support growth of banks
Nov 5 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* 9-month funds from operations (FFO) increased by 14.7 pct to 39.1 million euros ($42.50 million) (9 months 2014: 34.1 million euros)
* Net operating income of 71.8 million euros (9 months 2014: 70.2 million euros) in first nine months of fiscal 2015
* 9-month rental income of 80.4 million euros (9 months 2014: 78.8 million euros)
* Earnings for initial nine-month period in 2015 came to 40.7 million euros (9 months 2014: 94.8 million euros)
* Adjusted its guidance for fiscal year 2015
* Expects FY rental income of approximately 107 million euros
* Increased its FFO forecast from 52 million euros to approximately 54 million euros for fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says will have a relook at the existing bad loan resolution instruments if there is a need
* Entered into a block trade agreement with Forsyth Barr Limited for off-market sale of it 19.91% stake (42.4 million shares) in Metlifecare Limited