UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 D'Ieteren SA :
* Says D'Ieteren Auto temporarily suspends sales of models that may be affected by the irregularities with respect to CO2 emissions
* Says this concerns about 25 pct of commercialized products in 2015
* Current orders will be handled
Source text: bit.ly/1WCKMLW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources