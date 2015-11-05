Nov 5 Cpi Property Group SA :

* Announces a disposal of former Zivnobanka building located at Na Prikope street in the centre of Prague to CEFC China Energy Company Limited

* Transaction completed Nov. 4 comprises of the transfer of shares in the Zivnobanka building project entity

* Net proceeds amount to 27 million euros ($29.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)