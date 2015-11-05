BRIEF-India cenbank chief: more measures on NPA resolution will be put in place
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says going forward capital will be needed to support growth of banks
Nov 5 Cpi Property Group SA :
* Announces a disposal of former Zivnobanka building located at Na Prikope street in the centre of Prague to CEFC China Energy Company Limited
* Transaction completed Nov. 4 comprises of the transfer of shares in the Zivnobanka building project entity
* Net proceeds amount to 27 million euros ($29.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says will have a relook at the existing bad loan resolution instruments if there is a need
* Entered into a block trade agreement with Forsyth Barr Limited for off-market sale of it 19.91% stake (42.4 million shares) in Metlifecare Limited