BRIEF-Tyson Bioresearch to pay no div for 2016
April 6 Tyson Bioresearch Inc : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016
Nov 5 Probiodrug AG :
* Trading in company's new shares on Euronext Amsterdam is expected to commence on Nov. 6
* Net proceeds from transaction to be used to support further clinical development of product Pq912 beyond ongoing phase 2A (Saphir) trial, support development of PBD-C06 and PQ1565 and exploration of other mechanism-related indications
* Announces pricing of a 13.5 million euros ($14.67 million) private placement of new shares
* Announced it has priced 676,589 new shares, with a notional par value of 1.00 euro per share, issued through a private placement, at an aggregate value of 13.5 million euros
* Increases its share capital by 676,589 euros, from 6,765,898 euros to 7,442,487 euros
* New shares have been placed with selected qualified institutional investors at a price of 20.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Global demand for air travel rose 4.8 percent in February, continuing the strong start from January and driven by lower fares and improving economies, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
April 6 UNICON OPTICAL Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016