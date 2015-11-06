Nov 6 Havfisk ASA :

* Q3 EBITDA 87 million Norwegian crowns ($10.2 million) versus 85 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating revenue 267 million crowns versus 296 million crowns year ago

* Harvest volume during the fourth quarter will be concentrated on cod and haddock

* The cod quota is at the same level as this year and the haddock and saithe quotas are increasing

* Havfisk will also fish for shrimp, greenland halibut, silver smelt and red fish in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5551 Norwegian crowns)