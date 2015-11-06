UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 6 Havfisk ASA :
* Q3 EBITDA 87 million Norwegian crowns ($10.2 million) versus 85 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating revenue 267 million crowns versus 296 million crowns year ago
* Harvest volume during the fourth quarter will be concentrated on cod and haddock
* The cod quota is at the same level as this year and the haddock and saithe quotas are increasing
* Havfisk will also fish for shrimp, greenland halibut, silver smelt and red fish in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5551 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.