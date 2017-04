Nov 6 Topcon Europe B.V.:

* Topcon Corporation has decided, through its Dutch subsidiary Topcon Europe BV to submit a purchase offer to the shareholders of ifa systems AG with the aim to acquire a holding of 50.1 pct in ifa

* Offer price will be 15.20 euros ($16.53) per share Source text: bit.ly/1Nw7h4F ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)