BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA :
* 9-Month net premiums 11.39 billion euros ($12.39 billion) versus 13.51 billion euros a year ago
* 9-Month net profit group share 335 million euros versus 200 million euros a year ago
* Combined ratio at Sept 30 at 95 percent
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.