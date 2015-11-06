BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Allianz
* Cfo says pimco saw investor net inflows in october -bloomberg tv
* Cfo says nov. 24 strategy review to discuss how to build organic growth among other issues -bloomberg tv Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.