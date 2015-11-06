Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 6 Talktalk Telecom Group Plc
* Total number of customers whose personal details were accessed is 156,959
* Of these customers, 15,656 bank account numbers and sort codes were accessed
* Update on cyber attack
* Only 4% of talktalk customers have any sensitive personal data at risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order