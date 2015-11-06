Nov 6 Mccarthy & Stone Plc IPO-MCCA.L:

* Offer price set at 180 pence

* Offer comprises 186,891,851 shares, equating to an offer size of £336 million, representing 35 per cent. Of company's issued share capital on admission

* Based on offer price, total market capitalisation of company will be £967 million at commencement of conditional dealings

* Raising gross proceeds of £90 million to provide flexibility for further investment in land and build

* Conditional dealings in ordinary shares are expected to commence on LSE at 8:00 am on November 6, 2015 under ticker "MCS"

* Selling shareholders will receive gross proceeds of a £246 million pursuant to offer, assuming no exercise of over-allotment option