Nov 6 Mccarthy & Stone Plc IPO-MCCA.L:
* Offer price set at 180 pence
* Offer comprises 186,891,851 shares, equating to an offer
size of £336 million, representing 35 per cent. Of company's
issued share capital on admission
* Based on offer price, total market capitalisation of
company will be £967 million at commencement of conditional
dealings
* Raising gross proceeds of £90 million to provide
flexibility for further investment in land and build
* Conditional dealings in ordinary shares are expected to
commence on LSE at 8:00 am on November 6, 2015 under ticker
"MCS"
* Selling shareholders will receive gross proceeds of a £246
million pursuant to offer, assuming no exercise of
over-allotment option
