Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 6 UTV Media Plc :
* Trading within our Northern Irish television business and our radio division is broadly in line with board's expectations
* Uncertainty created by speculation around these discussions and time to completion of agreement has had, and is continuing to have, a negative impact upon trading within our Irish television business
* Board anticipates that losses for this business for full year 2015 will be approximately £13m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order