BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 DTP SA :
* Q3 revenue 17.4 million zlotys ($4.5 million) versus 12.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 8.2 million zlotys versus 6.3 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9066 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.