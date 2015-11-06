Nov 6 Anoto Group AB :

* Q3 EBITDA loss 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.90 million) versus loss 26 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net sales 55 million crowns versus 27 million crowns year ago

* Expects gross margin to normalize around 50 pct

* Says is working on a new range of products to be launched in Livescribe sales channels in 2016

* Expect the agreement with HP to have a significant positive impact on Anoto's business in the coming years

* Expect continued strong revenue growth in Q4

($1 = 8.6332 Swedish crowns)