BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Invalda INVL AB :
* Says gives notice to INVL Baltic Real Estate regarding intentions to announce tender offer to buy 3.5 million ordinary shares of the company
* Says preliminary voluntary tender offer price amounts to 0.35 euros per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.