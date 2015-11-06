BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :
* General meeting adopts decision to reorganize activity of the company so it would operate as closed-end investment company
* Announces about intention to submit a voluntary tender offer to purchase 3.5 million ordinary registered shares with 0.29 euros ($0.3152) value each which comes from Invalda INVL Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.