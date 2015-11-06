BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Handelsbanken
* Handelsbanken has sold its holding in SCA (publ)
* Says this transaction means that bank will report a capital gain of approximately SEK 1.2 billion, which will have a positive impact on the Bank's earnings in the fourth quarter of 2015
* Says as a result of sale, risk-weighted assets will decrease and expected impact on bank's common equity tier 1 ratio is estimated at 0.4 percentage points. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.