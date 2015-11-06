BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Storebrand Asa
* Storebrand says has today entered into a long term strategic partnership agreement with Cognizant.
* Says this will provide cost reductions for the Group.
* As part of the agreement, Storebrand Group will sell 66 per cent of the shares in the Group's shared service center, Storebrand Baltic UAB in Lithuania.
* It is expected that this part of the agreement will give a positive result effect of around NOK 50 million in Q1 2016, depending on the closing date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.