Nov 6 Ratos Ab

* Q3 adjusted EBITA 649 mln SEK (642)

* 9M profit before tax adjusted for exit gains and impairment sek 364m (208)

* 9M profit before tax sek 1,422m (1,382)

* Expects overall operating profit (adjusted for the size of Ratos's holdings) for full-year 2015 to be in line with 2014