BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Ratos Ab
* Q3 adjusted EBITA 649 mln SEK (642)
* 9M profit before tax adjusted for exit gains and impairment sek 364m (208)
* 9M profit before tax sek 1,422m (1,382)
* Expects overall operating profit (adjusted for the size of Ratos's holdings) for full-year 2015 to be in line with 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.