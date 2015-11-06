BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 3i Infrastructure Plc :
* 3I infrastructure Plc appoints Richard Laing to succeed Peter Sedgwick as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.