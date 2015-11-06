Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 6 SSBV Rovsing A/S :
* Q1 revenue 5.6 million Danish crowns ($815,000) versus 3.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 0.1 million crowns versus loss 0.5 million crowns year ago
* Expects 2015/16 EBITDA to be about 0-1 million crowns
* 2015/16 revenue outlook raised to 24-28 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8616 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order