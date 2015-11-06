UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 6 Industrivarden AB
* Industrivarden reports reduction in share of capital in SCA to under 10% as a result of the company's loan of 12,251,248 Class B shares in SCA to the Handelsbanken Pension Foundation
* As a result of the conversion that has been announced earlier today of Class A to Class B shares (which reduces the total number of votes in SCA), Industrivärden has requested conversion of 5,250,000 Class A shares in SCA to Class B shares. This with the aim that Industrivärden's shareholding in SCA will continue to represent less than 30% of the total number of votes in SCA. Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.