Nov 6 Pricer AB

* Q3 net sales of SEK 308 (158) m, an increase of 95 percent compared to last year

* Says going into Q4, business situation indicates a somewhat higher net sales than existing order backlog

* Says however net sales will not in any way match level of present quarter

* Q3 order intake of SEK 119 (166) m, a decrease of 28 percent compared to last year

* Q3 operating profit amounted to SEK 31.3 (15.2 ) m and profit for period SEK 20.7 (10.4 ) m

* Says backlog* is approximately SEK 130 m, whereof majority is expected to be invoiced in 2015