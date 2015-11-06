BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 DNB :
* Says has decided to initiate a process to assess various strategic alternatives related to the bank's credit cards that are provided through external channels
* This affects around one-third of the bank's total credit card portfolio
* Says this unit has assets of about NOK 6 billion
* Says credit cards operated under the DNB brand represent around two-thirds of the bank's total credit card portfolio. These operations are not encompassed by the strategic assessment
* Says will now explore all possibilities and seek to find the best long-term solution for both DNB and these operation
* Says assessment could result in the sale of all or parts of the operations, though it is also possible that the operations will be retained in DNB
* A potential sale will have a positive effect on DNB's Tier 1 capital
* DNB Markets serves as financial advisors Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.