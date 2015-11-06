Nov 6 DNB :

* Says has decided to initiate a process to assess various strategic alternatives related to the bank's credit cards that are provided through external channels

* This affects around one-third of the bank's total credit card portfolio

* Says this unit has assets of about NOK 6 billion

* Says credit cards operated under the DNB brand represent around two-thirds of the bank's total credit card portfolio. These operations are not encompassed by the strategic assessment

* Says will now explore all possibilities and seek to find the best long-term solution for both DNB and these operation

* Says assessment could result in the sale of all or parts of the operations, though it is also possible that the operations will be retained in DNB

* A potential sale will have a positive effect on DNB's Tier 1 capital

* DNB Markets serves as financial advisors Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)