Nov 6 Restamax Oyj :

* Q3 turnover 31.3 million euros ($34.1 million) versus 23.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 5.4 million euros versus 4.0 million euros year ago

* Keeps FY profit guidance as of Nov. 6, 2015

* Estimates that group will reach a turnover of over 100 million euros during 2015 financial period, and that EBITDA and operating profit will increase proportionally compared to previous financial period

