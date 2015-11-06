BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Fabege AB :
* Continues with green financing
* Says has conducted its first green issue within recently established green framework of Nya Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering AB (SFF)
* Nya SFF issued 406 million Swedish crowns ($47.01 million) at a spread of 3 months STIBOR plus 75 bps
* Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and will expire on Nov. 20, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6357 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.