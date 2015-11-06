BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :
* Core tier I ratio at Sept. 30 at 12.98 percent
* 9-month pre-tax profit rose 104.3 pct to 160.0 million euros ($174.08 million)
* 9-month net income amounted to 141.0 million euros after tax (up 125.8 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.