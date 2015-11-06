Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 6 ECA SA :
* Its unit, ECA Seredynski i Wspolnicy Sp. z o.o. Sp. K, has been chosen by Tamex Obiekty Sportowe to audit its financial statements in FY 2015
* The unit has also been chosen by AB SA to audit its financial statements in FY 2015/2016 and FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order