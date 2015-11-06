BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 FinecoBank Banca Fineco SpA :
* Reports total net inflows in October at 375 million euros ($407.81 million)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.