BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Publity AG :
* Acquires ca. 12,200-square-foot office complex "Humboldt Park House VI" in Aschheim near Munich trade fair centre Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.