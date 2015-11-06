Nov 6 Anoto Group AB :

* Anoto completes a directed share issue in the amount of 74 million Swedish crowns ($8.6 million)

* Carnegie placed and sold 56.5 million shares in Anoto at an average volume-weighted price of about 1.31 crown

* Share issue represents about 5.9 percent of share capital and votes after dilution

($1 = 8.6263 Swedish crowns)