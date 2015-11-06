Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 6 Anoto Group AB :
* Anoto completes a directed share issue in the amount of 74 million Swedish crowns ($8.6 million)
* Carnegie placed and sold 56.5 million shares in Anoto at an average volume-weighted price of about 1.31 crown
* Share issue represents about 5.9 percent of share capital and votes after dilution
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6263 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order