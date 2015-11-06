Nov 6 Grifols SA :
* Says intermediate results from AMBAR study support its
continuation
* Alzheimer Management By Albumin Replacement (AMBAR) is
phase III clinical trial that explores combination of plasma
extraction and replacement with albumin to stabilize Alzheimer's
disease
* The intermediate results show the tolerability and safety
of the treatment, meeting the necessary conditions for patients
to undertake it and for the continuation of the AMBAR study
* The recruitment process is expected to be completed in
2016, with preliminary results to be presented in 2017, once all
patients have completed the study
