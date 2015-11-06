Nov 6 Jyske Bank :

* Says initiates a new share buy-back programme

* Says buy-back programme covers a maximum value of up to 500 million Danish crowns ($72.86 million)

* The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to address the company's capital structure.

* Says share buy-back programme runs from Nov 9 2015 to June 30 2016 ($1 = 6.8628 Danish crowns)