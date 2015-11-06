UPDATE 1-Newly merged First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rise in debut trade
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
Nov 6 Jyske Bank :
* Says initiates a new share buy-back programme
* Says buy-back programme covers a maximum value of up to 500 million Danish crowns ($72.86 million)
* The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to address the company's capital structure.
* Says share buy-back programme runs from Nov 9 2015 to June 30 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8628 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.