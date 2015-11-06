Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 6 Optizen Labs SA :
* Q3 net loss of 500,000 zlotys ($127,632) versus loss of 392,000 zlotys year ago
* Q3 revenue 535,000 zlotys versus 548,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9175 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order