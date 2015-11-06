UPDATE 1-Newly merged First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rise in debut trade
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
Nov 6 Akis Reit :
* Q3 revenue of 21.4 million lira ($7.32 million) versus 24.5 million lira year ago
* Q3 net profit of 49.5 million lira versus loss of 9.6 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9252 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.