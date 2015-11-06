Nov 6 ECO Business Immobilien AG :

* In the first nine months of 2015 recorded rental rates amounting to 25.967 million euros compared to 28.815 million euros in the same period of the previous year

* 9-month EBIT loss 547,000 euros versus profit 27.738 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1XUeI8C Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)