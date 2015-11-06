Nov 6 Birdstep Technology ASA :

* Middelborg Invest AS, has on Nov. 6, acquired 10.6 million shares in Birdstep Technology, about 10.4 pct of Birdstep Technology's shares and votes

* Middelborg Invest AS had no shares in Birdstep Technology prior to transaction

