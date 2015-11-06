Nov 6 Value Management & Research AG :

* Resolves capital increase

* To increase share capital from currently 2,278,065 euros ($2.48 million) by up to 128,525.00 euros to up to 2,406,590.00 euros

* Subscription price was set by the management board with the approval of the supervisory board to 2.50 euros per share

* Issuing up to 128,525 new shares