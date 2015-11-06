UPDATE 1-Newly merged First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rise in debut trade
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
Nov 6 Value Management & Research AG :
* Resolves capital increase
* To increase share capital from currently 2,278,065 euros ($2.48 million) by up to 128,525.00 euros to up to 2,406,590.00 euros
* Subscription price was set by the management board with the approval of the supervisory board to 2.50 euros per share
* Issuing up to 128,525 new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.