Nov 6 Sabeton SA :

* Announces project of public offer followed by squeeze-out for Compagnie Agricole de la Crau

* Offer price range is 75 euros to 85 euros ($80.59 - $91.33) per share

* Offer to be launched in Q1 2016

* Says to currently hold 98.17 percent capital and 98.71 percent voting rights of Cie Agricole de la Crau