Nov 6 Conafi Prestito SpA :

* Signs with Banca Sistema a three-year agreement for the transfer of receivables from Conafi Prestito to Banca Sistema for a total amount of maximum 100 million euros ($107.42 million) per year

* Funding deal also includes a three-year servicing agreement, according to which Conafi Prestito is entrusted with the task of carrying out all of the activities of collection, monitoring and debt recovery related to the receivables transferred by Conafi Prestito to Banca Sistema

