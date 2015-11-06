Nov 6 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :

* Reports Q1 results from activities without players' contracts of 37.9 million euros ($40.67 million) compared to 18.6 million euros a year ago

* Q1 total results from activities stands at 64.1 million euros compared to 22.8 million euros a year ago, reflecting 182 percent growth

* Says the resources related to participation in Champions League to have major impact on results in H1 2015/2016 Source text: bit.ly/1NUbugE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9318 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)