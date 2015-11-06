Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 6 Quest Holdings SA :
* Says with its unit Unisystems establish new investment company in real estate
* Says the share capital of the new company is at least 25 million euro ($26.86 million)
* Says final approval from Hellenic Capital Market Commission pending Source text: bit.ly/1WCfEl5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Reporting by Apostolos Kalantzis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order