Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 6 Alcatel Lucent Teletas :
* Q3 revenue of 87.8 million lira ($29.99 million) versus 105.7 million lira year ago
* Q3 net loss of 1.6 million lira versus profit of 4.4 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9278 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order