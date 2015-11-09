Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 9 MTN Group Ltd :
* Changes to the board of directors of MTN and further cautionary announcement
* Chief executive officer of company Sifiso Dabengwa has resigned with immediate effect
* Non-Executive chairman of company Phuthuma Nhleko has agreed to act as executive chairman for a maximum period of 6 months
* Engagement with Nigerian authorities on Nigerian communications commission fine is continuing
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)