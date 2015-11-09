Nov 9 Vodacom Group Ltd

* Interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2015

* H1 group revenue up 6.4 pct and service revenue up 4.9 pct.

* H1 EBITDA grew 13 pct to 14.7 billion rand with a 2.1 ppt margin expansion to 36.7 pct.

* H1 headline earnings per share up 6 pct to 440 cents per share.

* Interim dividend per share of 395 cents, up 5.3 pct

* We do not expect EBITDA growth to be sustained at such a high rate of 13 pct into second half