Nov 9 Lewis Group Ltd :

* Deal for purchase of Ellerines and Beares businesses in Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana and Swaziland

* Acquisition of 25 stores in Botswana, 10 stores in Lesotho, 21 stores in Namibia and 6 stores in Swaziland

* Aggregate gross purchase consideration is anticipated to be approximately 250 million rand.