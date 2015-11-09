Nov 9 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* Q3 revenue decrease, as expected, of 8.5 pct 487 million Swiss francs ($485.25 million)
year-on-year
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA decrease of 7.5 pct year-on-year to 169 million francs; 20 bps
year-on-year margin improvement
* Q3 net income with 67 million francs year-on-year increase to 14 million francs
* Full year guidance confirmed
* Reiterates a dividend of at least 135 million francs (equalling 3 francs per share) for
2015 to be paid in 2016
($1 = 1.0036 Swiss francs)
